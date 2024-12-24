The Charlotte Hornets fell to the Houston Rockets Monday night 114-101. That is the Hornet's' fifth straight loss, and this one was a little rougher than the rest of them. Charlotte was down by more than 30 points, and that was just in the first half of the game. The effort was in question tonight by their head coach, Charles Lee, after that performance.

Charles Lee keeps it real after brutal start to the game

Lee didn't pull any punches when talking about the competitive edge for his team tonight vs. Houston.

“I would say just overall, tonight was one of those nights where it’s not about shooting, it’s not about offense, it’s about just trying to impact winning and trying to play hard and compete and be the team that we say we want to be,” Lee said “We want to be the team that I thought showed up at practice yesterday and is obsessed with daily improvement. I just feel like that first half wasn’t really a depiction of who we are and who we say we want to be, so I just think we’ve got to regroup and think about how we can go forward. Washington is the next test, so we’ve got to come out and just be a little bit more competitive, a little more physical and try to do something to add some resistance to the other team.”

Seems like a very nice way of saying he wasn't too fond of his team's efforts in stopping the Rockets from scoring at will. A 30-plus-point lead at halftime is normally a way to lose games in the NBA.

Lee wants to get back to Hornets basketball

Lee wants to get back to competing on the defensive side of the ball and get back to their brand of basketball.

“We’ve just got to play the guys that actually embody those things. Going forward, we’re going to do our best and everybody’s going to take a look in the mirror to figure out how we can be a little bit more like that group that was in the second half and scored 70 points and did a better job defending and having some physicality and contesting at the rim and rebounding and offensively, sharing the ball. Just want to continue to have guys out there that embody the stuff that we talk about on a daily basis, just focus on us and try to impact winning at the highest level.”

It's not exactly the way to head into the holiday, but they've got another shot to get back into the win column soon. After Christmas, they take on the Washington Wizards the following day. The Wizards only have three wins at home in 14 tries so far, which means it's a good opportunity for Charlotte to get back in the win column.