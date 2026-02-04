The Minnesota Timberwolves may have a clear path to reuniting with veteran guard Mike Conley Jr. despite recently trading him away as part of a flurry of deadline activity.

Minnesota moved Conley earlier this week in a three-team deal that sent the 38-year-old to the Chicago Bulls. However, Conley’s time in Chicago was brief. On Wednesday, the Bulls dealt him again in another three-team trade involving the Charlotte Hornets and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In that transaction, Charlotte received Coby White and Conley from Chicago, along with a future second-round pick from Oklahoma City. The Bulls acquired Collin Sexton from the Hornets, Ousmane Dieng from the Thunder and three future second-round picks from Charlotte. Oklahoma City received center Mason Plumlee from the Hornets to complete the deal.

Shortly after the trade was announced, HoopsHype reporter Michael Scotto reported that Conley has emerged as a buyout candidate now that he is with Charlotte. Scotto noted that if Conley is bought out, it would allow him to return to Minnesota.

Mike Conley Jr. buyout path could allow Timberwolves reunion after Hornets trade

Article Continues Below

ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel added that such a move would be permissible under league rules. Because Conley was traded by Minnesota, then traded again by Chicago, and could potentially be bought out by Charlotte, the Timberwolves would be allowed to re-sign him.

A return would likely come on a minimum contract, which could carry financial benefits. Siegel noted that bringing Conley back at that figure would help Minnesota save luxury tax money and operate under the NBA’s first apron, preserving flexibility as the season progresses.

Conley spent the previous three-plus seasons in Minnesota and was widely viewed as a stabilizing presence in the backcourt. If a buyout materializes ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, the Timberwolves could quickly reemerge as a logical landing spot for the veteran guard.