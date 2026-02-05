The Charlotte Hornets, as a result of their busy trade deadline maneuvering, have had to do some housekeeping. Forced to waive a player in the aftermath of their dealings, they decided to cut veteran guard Pat Connaughton loose, as reported by ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel.

Connaughton has played in only 22 games for the Hornets this season, averaging just seven minutes per game — his fewest since his rookie campaign back in the 2015-16 season. Now 33 years of age, it's not quite clear how much Connaughton has left in the tank, and he ends up being a casualty for the Hornets after they brought in a slew of guards.

The Hornets recently acquired Coby White and Mike Conley for a package of Collin Sexton, Ousmane Dieng, and three second-round picks, and then they doubled down even further on point guards, acquiring Tyus Jones and two second-round picks in a salary dump from the Orlando Magic.

The Hornets now employ the following guards on their roster: LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, White, Conley, Jones, Tre Mann, Sion James, and Josh Green. This leaves no room for Connaughton on the roster, and the Hornets had to act to make their trade for Jones official.

Considering the glut of guards the Hornets have on the roster, one would think that they aren't done making moves quite yet.

Hornets need to clear out backcourt logjam

The Hornets are expected to use White in the role they've been utilizing Sexton in, so that is a like for like swap in the rotation. Off the bench, they've relied on James and Green to back up Knueppel and Miller, which means that there's not much room for both Conley and Jones on the roster.

If the Hornets were to keep one, it most likely would be Jones. Conley's a respected veteran around the association, and he may prefer to sign with a contender instead of the upstart Hornets. There is even a chance that Conley links back up with the Minnesota Timberwolves, as technically speaking, that no longer is his former employer.