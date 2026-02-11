Draymond Green weighed in on the recent altercation between Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate and Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren, suggesting Diabate did not truly intend to fight during the on-court confrontation.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, the Golden State Warriors veteran questioned Diabate’s actions during the sequence that led to multiple suspensions.

“He got mushed and then proceeded to act like he wanted to go at Jalen Duren, but when he went at Jalen Duren, people was kind of holding him back, but not really holding him back. So, if he wanted to get at Jalen Duren, he could have got at Jalen Duren. He didn't really try to get there. That was along the baseline. As it spilled up the sideline, he continued to try to go at Jalen Duren. And he didn't necessarily want to get there, but he acted like he was trying to get there. And it'll be interesting to see because he's going to get probably suspended for at least a game when quite honestly he didn't do much.”

The incident occurred during Monday night’s matchup between Charlotte and Detroit, when tensions escalated following a physical exchange between Diabate and Duren. After being shoved in the face, Diabate appeared to respond as players from both teams converged near the baseline.

An overhead broadcast angle later showed Diabate throwing at least one punch toward Duren and attempting another before being restrained. The scuffle expanded as Hornets forward Miles Bridges entered the fray and struck Duren, prompting Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart to leave the bench area and confront Bridges.

Draymond Green reacts as NBA suspends Moussa Diabate, Miles Bridges

Green also referenced Diabate’s Michigan basketball background while noting that Bridges, a Michigan State product, stepped in to defend his Hornets teammate during the altercation.

The NBA subsequently issued suspensions to all four players involved. Diabate and Bridges each received four-game suspensions. Duren was suspended for two games, and Stewart was handed a seven-game suspension for leaving the bench and escalating the confrontation.

Despite the controversy, Diabate has been a key contributor to Charlotte’s recent surge. The 24-year-old center has helped guide the Hornets to a 15-9 record in games he has started this season. Across 50 appearances, he is averaging a career-high 8.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 block per game while shooting 63.2% from the field in 25.2 minutes per contest.

Charlotte (25-29) currently sits 10th in the Eastern Conference standings as it looks to regain momentum following the end of its nine-game winning streak. The Hornets are scheduled to face the Atlanta Hawks (26-29) on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. ET before the league breaks for 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

Green’s comments add another layer to an incident that has already drawn league discipline, while Charlotte attempts to move forward during a pivotal stretch of the season.