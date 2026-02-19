The Charlotte Hornets are looking to keep their winning ways going into the second half of the season, and they have a matchup against the Houston Rockets. Both of these teams saw each other a little while before the All-Star break, and the Hornets walked away with the win. This time around, the Hornets will look different, as Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabate are out due to suspensions.

The Hornets also have Coby White around this time, but he hasn't played since being traded from the Chicago Bulls. White is dealing with a left calf strain, and he's still listed on the injury report with the ailment.

Here is his status for tonight's game.

Coby White's injury status vs. Rockets

White is listed as out against the Rockets, and the Hornets will have to wait a little longer for his debut. Acquiring White was big for the Hornets, as they have a guard who can come off the bench and score in bunches, and that will be important for them as they try to continue to climb the standings for the next two months of the season.

The Hornets have started to figure things out on both sides of the floor after a slow start to the season. Some were questioning head coach Charles Lee and his decisions, but it looks like the things that he was doing are paying off.

LaMelo Ball and Kon Knueppel have become a great backcourt duo, and the frontcourt of Bridges and Brandon Miller has played well.

It will be interesting to see how things go for the team when White is able to finally play, and it should only make things better. For now, they'll have to continue to ride out the season without him.