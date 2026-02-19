Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball was recently involved in a scary car accident. Luckily, reports indicate that nobody was injured. A new video surfaced showing a new angle of the accident.

In the clip that was originally shared on Instagram, you can see the driver's side tire of Ball's car pop right off after making impact with the other vehicle. It's not entirely clear whose fault it was, but it looks like the 24-year-old guard was trying to turn, while the other driver rolled into the middle of the lane.

Another angle of LaMelo’s car accident 😬 pic.twitter.com/O7Q8CfSQAv — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 19, 2026

Ball has a little bit of a history of bad driving. So much so that a compilation clip of his driving skills went viral back in 2024. He has a history of running red lights and turning onto the street in the middle of traffic. Although the accident that occurred on Wednesday may not have been his fault, the six-year NBA veteran is a notoriously bad driver.

Someone compiled clips of LaMelo Ball’s reckless and dangerous driving out of the Charlotte Hornets arena 😳 pic.twitter.com/6C48PDc6E6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 22, 2024

LaMelo Ball did not sustain any injuries, nor did anyone else involved in the accident that took place in Uptown Charlotte. That means Ball is expected to play for the Hornets on Thursday when the team takes on the Houston Rockets. It will be the club's first game since the All-Star Break.

The star point guard has played in 45 games so far this season. However, Ball is having a little bit of a setback in comparison to the rest of his career. He enters Thursday's contest averaging 19.3 points, 4.8 rebounds (career-low), 7.4 assists (tied career-low), and 1.1 steals (tied career-low) per game. He's also shooting 40.1% from the field (career-low) and 36.3% from beyond the three-point line.