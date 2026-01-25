The Charlotte Hornets are seemingly a team to keep an eye on as the February 5 trade deadline looms. There is speculation that Miles Bridges could be dealt in the coming days. On Sunday, the star forward opened up about the buzz around the league.

Bridges, who is 27 years old, isn't letting the rumors bother him, according to Roderick Boone of the Charlotte Observer. Ultimately, the seven-year veteran claims he is just focused on playing basketball, and if a trade comes to fruition, then so be it.

“Just focus on winning, focus on controlling what I can control,” said Bridges. “If I get traded, if I don't get traded… I would rather be here. But I know if I do get traded, I know Jeff Peterson (the Hornets' president of basketball operations) and those guys, they'll talk to me first. So, I don't try to worry about that. I just worry about the games.”

Article Continues Below

Miles Bridges has been involved in trade rumors for quite some time now. The Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, and Phoenix Suns are three teams that have been linked to the Hornets star.

The reason is that Bridges is a consistent scorer and would certainly be a help for any team making a playoff push. In the 45 games he's played so far this season, Bridges is averaging 18.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 44.5% from the field and 33.4% from beyond the three-point line.

The speculation will likely continue to grow around Miles Bridges and the Hornets until the trade deadline. Until then, Charlotte is scheduled for six games, with one of those taking place on February 5.