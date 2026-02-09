Pat Connaughton has scored zero points in 12 total minutes during the Charlotte Hornets' nine-game winning streak, but the franchise appreciates the veteran guidance and energetic presence he brings to the locker room. Just five days after waiving him, the hottest team in the NBA is re-signing the 33-year-old wing, per ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel.

Since Connaughton cleared waivers, he was able to ink a new contract with Charlotte. The Hornets are paying the 2021 champion $9.4 million this season regardless, so they probably want to maximize his value. He will continue to log a limited role, especially after trade acquisition Coby White makes his team debut, but Connaughton appears to be great for morale. He has also been efficient when on the floor.

The former Notre Dame star is scoring 2.9 points in 7.0 minutes per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from 3-point range. He accepts his role on the team, which is probably easier to do at his salary, and he is also not afraid to embarrass himself. Following a last-place finish in the Hornets' fantasy football league, Connaughton dyed his hair bleach blonde as a punishment.

More than a decade into his NBA career, the former second-round draft pick still seems to be fitting in seamlessly on one of the younger squads in the league. Charlotte is taking advantage of all the knowledge he has gleaned over the years.

Pat Connaughton was a key role player during the Milwaukee Bucks' title run, playing reliable defense and shooting nearly 39 percent from downtown in 23 playoff games. Although those days are long gone, he is nevertheless a member of this promising era of Hornets basketball.

Fans hope to see him cheering Charlotte (25-28) on during Monday's clash with the first-place Detroit Pistons (38-13).