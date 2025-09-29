For the last few years, the Chicago Bulls have been caught in the hamster wheel. In other words, feeling trapped. However, with the new season approaching, the Bulls are looking to get back to form.

A place where, at the very least, they could contend for the playoffs while developing a group of young talent under Hall of Fame coach Billy Donovan. All of which was brought to light on Monday during Media Day. The recurring themes were player development and the prioritization of mindfulness, considering that much of the Bulls' core will become free agents at the season's end.

As a result, Chicago will have to strike the proper balance. On the one hand, getting the most out of this group one game at a time. Then, preparing for the inevitable of what the next off-season has in store. It was something that VP of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas specifically addressed on Monday.

“We'll probably stay present, in the moment”, he said. “We'll look at this year with this team at how we are gonna start, how we are gonna go through the season, all those concrete goals, and how we want to play. We're likely to have to play long rotations, as we want to play at a fast pace. So we'll see during the year, and that information collection is gonna help us to make those decisions.”

Bulls VP of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas emphasizes the importance of staying in the moment for this season pic.twitter.com/Yl7OZMTlwT — Zachary Draves (@DravesZachary) September 29, 2025

The Bulls' core, while they still have it

Currently, the Bulls have some of their core talent on the cusp of free agency. Among them are Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, and Nikola Vučević as unrestricted free agents. White refused a contract extension, officially putting his name on the market in 2026. Nevertheless, the 2019 draftee and fan favorite is following suit and staying in the moment.

“Being in the moment… It's just being in the present moment and not focusing on the things that I can't control, and then focusing on the things I can control,” White said.

At Media Day for the Chicago Bulls for ⁦@ClutchPoints⁩ and Coby White expressed genuine curiosity about ClutchPoints! Afterward, he talks about staying in the moment. pic.twitter.com/DzG6DPct5e — Zachary Draves (@DravesZachary) September 29, 2025

However, White's start to the season is on hold after suffering a calf strain in August. He is anticipated to return to the floor at the conclusion of the preseason on Oct.16. Meanwhile, Dosunmu is possibly being considered for a trade. Additionally, he is starting the year recovering from a shoulder injury sustained against the New York Knicks.

Josh Giddey is here for the long haul .

Then there is Josh Giddey. Earlier this month, Giddey signed a four-year $100 million contract. This came after a summer-long stalemate that left both sides exhausted. Ultimately, the deal is a sign that Giddey is emerging as a key face of the franchise. Given that, expectations are undoubtedly going to be high. However, Giddey embraces those expectations.

“It doesn't change anything,” Giddey said. “It doesn't change the way I play or go about my business. I suppose that, being a high draft pick, expectations are always there. It's been like that since I was a rookie. It's nothing new. You sign a new contract, but it doesn't do anything for me. You always have expectations when you're in the NBA, especially when you play for a big market team like this.”

Josh Giddey on expectations after signing a $100 million deal “You always have expectations when you play in the NBA” pic.twitter.com/Ck3NOGyTww — Zachary Draves (@DravesZachary) September 29, 2025

Nikola Vučević is all about love and basketball .

Additionally, veteran Nikola Vučević, 34, is beginning his 15th season in the NBA. Much like White and Ayo, he is also in the final year of his contract. However, he is determined to make the most of it and not fixate on retirement.

Article Continues Below

Altogether, his love for sports remains alive and well.

“It's the same,” he said. “I still love playing basketball. I still enjoy the competitive aspect of it. So I think the moment that starts fading away, I think that's the moment I'll have to start thinking about some decisions.”

Bulls veteran Nikola Vucevic saying his love for the game remains the same pic.twitter.com/Sf7Ze3WPWR — Zachary Draves (@DravesZachary) September 29, 2025

What can be expected of the Bulls this year?

Last season, the Bulls finished with a 39-43 record and missed the playoffs. The last time they were in the postseason was in 2022. That year, the Chicago Bulls were eliminated in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks in five games.

Fast forward, they are projected to be in the middle to the bottom of the team. One that can win some games and show signs of growth, but is unlikely to make it to the playoffs.

At the same time, they have guys on the verge of exiting stage left, but at least one hungry young gun coming to the stage. That is none other than second-year forward Matas Buzelis. Feeding off a strong performance at the NBA Summer League, Buzelis wants more in his sophomore year.

Ultimately, he is seeking to be the NBA Most Improved Player of the Year—that, along with seeking every player's dream, which is to win a championship.

“The benchmark for success as a team is to win a championship,” Matas said. That's the benchmark for me, at least. I want to win Most Improved Player this year. That's what I am striving for. This is a team sport. The individual stuff will come once you win, so I'm worried about winning.”

Matas Buzelis wants to win The Most Improved Player of the Year pic.twitter.com/eVe3xjkQB7 — Zachary Draves (@DravesZachary) September 29, 2025

To sum it up, the Bulls will navigate through a season with what was and what will become. Either way, it will be fun to soak in.

The Bulls' regular season will begin Oct. 22 at 7:00 pm CST against the Detroit Pistons at the United Center.