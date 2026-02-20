Jaden Ivey’s trade from the Detroit Pistons to the Chicago Bulls was meant to give him a fresh start and new opportunities, but after only five games, he has already been dropped from the rotation.

Comments from Bulls guard Jaden Ivey following his first career DNP have sparked worries about his health and future. His absence came during Thursday’s 110-101 loss to the Toronto Raptors, the team’s seventh consecutive defeat.

Opening up about his absence, Ivey was candid about the struggles he has been facing both physically and mentally.

“I’ve been dealing with knee soreness in my knee. I’m sure people can call it out — I’m not the same player I used to be. That’s why. I’m not the J.I. I used to be. The old J.I. is dead. I’m alive in Christ no matter what the basketball setting is. … no matter how many DNPs, how many points I score, those things are a temporary thing. Jesus is eternal.”

Acting head coach Wes Unseld addressed the reasons behind Jaden Ivey’s surprising DNP after the game.

Unseld described the choice as a “basketball decision,” per Joel Lorenzi.

“It’s really tough to play six guards,” he added, noting that the team’s recent roster changes have made the rotation more crowded.

When questioned about whether Ivey’s upcoming restricted free agency influenced the decision, Unseld chose not to comment.

“That conversation is probably above my pay grade,” he said.

Ivey missed Thursday night’s game but handled it with poise. He recognized his physical limits without making excuses, reflected on the situation through his faith, and emphasized that he will be ready when the chance comes.

Now the Bulls have to determine when that opportunity will come. Unseld said the bigger decisions are not his to make, leaving it to the front office to ensure Ivey’s role matches his value to the team’s rebuild.

Ivey acknowledged the reality of the NBA and his place on the roster, explaining his perspective on sitting out.

“Going into it, you gotta look at who’s on the roster. … getting traded, that’s what happens in the NBA.”

Across 37 games this season with Detroit and Chicago, Ivey is averaging 8.5 points in 18.1 minutes per game. In his four outings with the Bulls, he has put up 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in 28.8 minutes.

The loss dropped Chicago to 24-32, leaving them 12th in the Eastern Conference. Toronto improved to 33-23, led by Brandon Ingram’s 31 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.