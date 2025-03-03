The Chicago Bulls are still adjusting to life without their best player as Zach LaVine was traded ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Now, the Bulls will have to compete without another one of their key players as Ayo Dosunmu is out for the remainder of the season. Dosunmu was dealing with a shoulder injury, and he is getting surgery to fix the issue, which will keep him on the sidelines for the rest of the season.

Some good news for the Bulls is that they have a plethora of depth at the guard position, and it is now next man up. Who knows who we will see pick up the majority of the slack as there are a lot of guards getting minutes to the Bulls right now, but Ayo Dosunmu expects it to be Dalen Terry.

Now that Dosunmu is out for the season, he knows that someone is going to have to fill his role. He sent Dalen Terry a text message saying that it is his turn.

“Dalen Terry said Ayo Dosunmu texted him this AM and said, ‘It’s your time,'” K.C. Johnson said in a post.

Terry hasn't seen a ton of action so far this season as he is averaging just 12.6 minutes per game. He appears in almost every game and he has even started twice this season, but Terry typically spends most of his time on the bench.

Now that the Bulls are without Dosunmu, Terry should be seeing more minutes. So far on the season, he is averaging 4.1 points per game, 1.5 rebounds per game and 1.2 assists per game. Terry has been in the NBA for the last three years after being drafted in the first round back in 2022, and he has spent his entire career with the Bulls.

Terry has shown slight improvement throughout his Bulls career, and now that will likely be seeing the floor more, he has a big opportunity to make an impact for this team down the stretch.

Ayo Dosunmu will be a difficult player for the Bulls to replace as he has emerged as one of the best players on this team in the past couple of seasons. He finished this year averaging 12.3 PPG, 4.5 APG and 3.5 RPG. All of those are career bests for Dosunmu.

The Bulls are currently 24-37 on the season, and they are in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. The team is trying to make a push for the postseason, and they are currently holding onto the last play-in tournament spot. Losing Ayo Dosunmu certainly hurts their chances, but there aren't many teams behind Chicago in the standings that look like big threats.