The future of Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is up in the air as the trade deadline closes in. According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Chicago Bulls have been among the teams frequently mentioned as potential landing spots for Morant.

One of those who concurs is none other than Bill Simmons. On the latest episode of the Bill Simmons Podcast, he made the case for why the Bulls would be perfect for Morant.

“The other Ja team, the Chicago Bulls. Who are 23-23,” Simmons said. “The only reason I mention them is they have expirings they could put together. Maybe they could put Coby White in it. But their style of play, I actually think would be pretty fun for him. It’s basically balls to the wall, they’re going up and down. The ball is constantly moving, people are just attack, attack, attack. Billy Donovan, I don’t know, I don’t mind that one.”

His guest, NBA analyst Tim Legler, agreed with him.

“I like that one a lot,” Legler said. “I really like that one because again, there are limitations on their roster that are not going to change. It’s not like they’ve got that young guy that was a top-five pick in the last couple of years.”

Simmons mentioned Coby White, who is rumored to be traded. Essentially, creating a scenario in which White would be traded to Memphis to make way for Morant.

The Bulls have six players with expiring contracts, and White is one of them. Morant is currently averaging 19.5 points and 8.1 assists per game while playing in 20 games total.

While Morant is a talented player, he has a history of injuries. He is currently out for three weeks with a UCL sprain, which could lessen his trade value.