Following the NBA trade deadline, teams are either looking for buyout players to fortify a playoff run, or searching for untapped young talent to evaluate when it comes to roster moves. It’s also a time that NBA teams evaluate their two-way contract players. The Chicago Bulls had an open two-way contract roster spot after waiving Adama Sanogo, and they used it to sign Jahmir Young, as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com.

On a two-way contract, Jahmir Young would normally be limited to only 50 NBA games, but the Bulls have less than that remaining on their regular season schedule. He won’t be eligible for the Bulls’ playoff roster though if they make it to the postseason. The Bulls are currently in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings and would be in the play-in.

Young joins Emmanuel Miller and E.J. Liddell as the Bulls’ three two-way contract players. NBA teams are now permitted to carry up to three two-way contract players as opposed to two.

The remaining portion of the regular season schedule would be a good time for player evaluation for the Bulls. The team isn’t quite in the rebuilding phase, even after trading Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings at the NBA trade deadline.

Jahmir Young signs with Bulls

Young is essentially a rookie in the NBA. He went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft, and played with the Denver Nuggets during both NBA Summer League and training camp. He was one of the final roster cuts for the Nuggets before the start of the regular season.

Young has been playing in the G League for the Grand Rapids Gold, the affiliate of the Denver Nuggets. He was also selected as a participant in the G League Up Next Game during NBA All-Star Weekend.

In the Up Next championship game, Young finished with six points, one rebound and two assists in 12 minutes of play. He shot 3-of-6 from the field for Team Braxton as they defeated Team Swish Cultures for the victory.

Young had appeared in 17 games for the Gold during the regular season portion of the G League schedule. He had been averaging 22.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 2.3 steals with splits of 46.4 percent shooting from the field, 22.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 82.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

He has been among the top scorers in the G League this season. The former Maryland star had a standout game of 40 points and ten assists back on Feb. 12. He gives the Bulls an interesting prospect at point guard.