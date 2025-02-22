The Chicago Bulls (22-34) will return for a brief one-game homestand against the Phoenix Suns (26-29) on Saturday night. Ahead of the 5:00 p.m. ET tip-off, the Bulls have listed both Nikola Vucevic and Josh Giddey as probable.

Vucevic is dealing with right posterior tibiali soreness, while Giddey is listed with a right wrist sprain. Both players last appeared in the Bulls' 113-111 overtime loss to the New York Knicks on Thursday. Giddey recorded a double-double with 27 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block, shooting 11-for-18 from the field and 4-for-6 from three.

Vucevic contributed 21 points, nine rebounds, one assist, and one block in the loss.

Nikola Vucevic, Josh Giddey’s injury status vs. Suns

With Vucevic and Giddey listed as probable, the Bulls will likely confirm their availability closer to game time.

Vucevic is having one of his strongest seasons, averaging 19.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 53.6% from the field and 38.6% from three across 55 games. His efficiency has significantly improved from last season, when he shot 29.4% from beyond the arc.

Giddey, in his first season with Chicago, is averaging 12.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 35.5% from three over 52 games. He has been particularly effective in the last 10 games, increasing his production to 16.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.3 steals, and one block per game while shooting 50.4% from the field and 44% from three.

The Suns enter the matchup on a four-game losing streak and have dropped eight of their last 10 games, struggling to maintain consistency despite the presence of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Following the game against Phoenix, the Bulls will head out for a quick one-game road trip to face the Philadelphia 76ers (20-35) on Monday night. The 76ers are currently on a six-game losing streak, adding further urgency for Chicago as they look to build momentum in the final stretch of the season.