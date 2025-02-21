The Chicago Bulls had a couple of late opportunities to pick up an impressive win on the road against the New York Knicks on Thursday night, but they couldn't capitalize. The Bulls had a chance to win it in regulation with the game tied, and they had an opportunity at the end of the overtime trailing by two points. They came up short both times, and the Knicks won the game 113-111.

Bulls point guard Coby White knows a thing or two about coming up big in clutch moments. He has done it time and time again for the Bulls, but the opportunities just weren't there for him on Thursday night. Lonzo Ball and Nikola Vucevic both had chances, but they couldn't get it done.

“I had a couple of moments this year, against Milwaukee and here when I hit those (game winning) free throws, so this was just another opportunity,” Coby White said after the loss, according to an article from NBA.com. “Learn from it. The one in Milwaukee went well. The one here last time went well. This one didn’t go well. They were mixing up coverages. Being up at the level, blitzing and then being back. For me, I was trying not to force it and let the game come to me. [Josh] Giddey had it going. Zo (Lonzo Ball) had it going. Vooch [Nikola Vucevic] had it going. For me in those moments, use other parts of my game, being more of a playmaker. Creating plays in the pick and roll, driving and kicking, whatever it may be. It’s definitely been a difference, but it’s something you have to adjust to. I was getting a lot of attention, so it’s just making those right reads.”

With the loss, the Bulls have now lost five games in a row and nine of their last 12. However, despite their losing ways, they still remain in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. That is the final play-in tournament spot, but the Philadelphia 76ers are only 1.5 games back as they continue to close in.

The Bulls will be back in action on Saturday night, as they will return home to take on the Phoenix Suns.