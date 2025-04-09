The Chicago Bulls have a big one on Wednesday night at home as the Miami Heat are in town. The Bulls and the Heat are currently tied in the standings, and the two teams will likely meet in the NBA play-in tournament next week. However, it's unclear which team will be at home. Whoever wins Wednesday night's matchup will be in a great spot as there are just two games left after this one, and the Bulls being the home team will help. They will also have Coby White back, who missed Tuesday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

A win for the Bulls on Wednesday night would put them all alone in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, but they can still finish in eighth place as well. Because of that, it was a little bit surprising to see the team rest Coby White for Tuesday's game against the Cavs. It's clear that the Bulls are putting all of their attention on this huge showdown with the Heat.

White will be available for the Bulls, but there are a lot of other players that are on the injury report. Here is what you need to know ahead of Wednesday night's matchup:

Lonzo Ball: out

Lonzo Ball has been out for over a month now with a wrist injury. There has been some chatter about Ball returning to the lineup soon, but it won't happen on Wednesday night. Ball will not be playing.

Josh Giddey: questionable

Josh Giddey is a big reason why the Bulls have had so much success the last couple of months, but there is a chance that he doesn't play against the Heat. Giddey did not play on Tuesday against the Cavs due to right flexor carpi ulnaris tendinopathy. He is questionable for Wednesday's game.

Kevin Huerter: questionable

Kevin Huerter did not play against the Cavs either. He is questionable for the Heat matchup as he is dealing with a right cervical strain.

Nikola Vucevic: probable

Like White and many others, Nikola Vucevic sat on Tuesday night as he deals with right calf soreness. The Bulls will need him against the Heat, and it sounds like he should be good to go.

Tre Jones: out

Tre Jones hasn't played for the past couple of weeks after suffering a sprain in his left foot. He is still out and won't play on Wednesday against Miami.

Jalen Smith: questionable

Lastly, Jalen Smith is questionable as he battles a right ankle sprain. Smith did play on Tuesday as Vucevic sat out.

Coby White and the Bulls will go up against the Heat at 7:00 CT on Wednesday night from the United Center in Chicago. The game will be airing on local networks, and the Heat are currently favored by 2.5 points.