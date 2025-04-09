ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-Bulls prediction and pick.

The Miami Heat (36-43) and Chicago Bulls (36-42) face off Wednesday night at the United Center in a pivotal late-season matchup. Both teams are battling for postseason positioning, making this contest crucial. The Bulls enter on a three-game win streak, fueled by Nikola Vucevic’s dominance on the boards and Coby White’s scoring prowess. Chicago ranks third in the league in three-pointers made, which could be a decisive factor against Miami’s middling perimeter defense. The Heat rely heavily on Tyler Herro, who leads the team with 23.9 points per game, and Bam Adebayo’s all-around contributions. With both teams struggling defensively, expect a high-scoring affair.

Here are the Heat-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Heat-Bulls Odds

Miami Heat: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: -130

Chicago Bulls: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: +110

Over: 226 (-112)

Under: 226 (-108)

How To Watch Heat vs. Bulls

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why the Heat Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Miami Heat are well-positioned to secure a win and cover the spread against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. Despite recent injuries to key players like Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins, Miami has shown resilience, with Tyler Herro stepping up as a dominant force. Herro's ability to score, light it up from 3-point range, and facilitate makes him a matchup nightmare for Chicago’s backcourt, which has struggled defensively at times. Additionally, Miami’s supporting cast, including Alec Burks and Davion Mitchell, has proven capable of contributing offensively when called upon.

The Bulls have momentum after clinching a play-in spot and winning three straight games, but their inconsistency remains a concern. While Coby White and Josh Giddey have been stellar recently, injuries to key rotation players like Jevon Carter and Ayo Dosunmu could leave Chicago vulnerable in the backcourt. Miami’s disciplined defense and playoff urgency give them an edge in this critical matchup. If the Heat can limit Chicago’s three-point shooting and exploit mismatches in the paint, they should not only win but cover the spread comfortably.

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Chicago Bulls are primed to win or cover the spread against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, fueled by their recent three-game win streak and strong offensive firepower. Chicago ranks sixth in the NBA in scoring, averaging 117.8 points per game, and has been even more explosive in their last ten games, posting 126.5 points per contest. Nikola Vucevic’s dominance in the paint (18.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game) combined with Josh Giddey’s playmaking (7.1 assists per game) gives the Bulls a versatile attack that can exploit Miami’s inconsistent rebounding and interior defense. Additionally, Chicago’s ability to drain 15.5 threes per game (third-best in the league) could be a decisive factor against Miami’s average perimeter defense.

While Miami has shown resilience despite injuries to Adebayo and Wiggins, their offense struggles to match Chicago’s firepower, ranking 25th in points per game this season. The Heat’s reliance on Tyler Herro and their defensive intensity may not be enough to contain the Bulls’ high-scoring trio of Vucevic, Giddey, and Coby White. Furthermore, Chicago has momentum as they fight for postseason positioning, making this a must-win scenario at home. With their ability to score efficiently and dominate on the boards, the Bulls are well-equipped to secure a victory or at least keep the game within the spread against a shorthanded Miami squad.

Final Heat-Bulls Prediction & Pick

The Chicago Bulls are favored to win and cover the spread against the Miami Heat in Wednesday’s matchup at the United Center. The Bulls enter this game with momentum, having won three straight and showcasing a potent offense led by Nikola Vucevic and Josh Giddey. Vucevic’s inside presence (18.7 points, 10.1 rebounds per game) and Giddey’s playmaking (7.1 assists per game) provide a balanced attack that could exploit Miami’s weakened lineup, especially with Adebayo and Wiggins sidelined. Additionally, Chicago has excelled at home recently, with their three-point shooting ranking among the league’s best, posing a challenge to Miami’s perimeter defense.

On the other hand, Miami has struggled in clutch situations despite playing hard defensively under Erik Spoelstra’s leadership. The Heat lost close games to Milwaukee and Memphis last week, highlighting their inability to close out contests effectively. While Bam Adebayo remains a key contributor on both ends of the floor, Miami’s offensive depth is limited without Herro and Wiggins. Chicago’s ability to push the pace and capitalize on mismatches in transition could further tilt the game in their favor. With playoff positioning on the line, expect the Bulls to leverage their offensive firepower and home-court advantage to secure a win and cover the spread.

Final Heat-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls +2 (-110), Under 226 (-108)