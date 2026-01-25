Altogether, Rose became the 2009 NBA Rookie of the Year and 2011 NBA MVP. Along the way, leading the Bulls back to the playoffs.

If injuries hadn't gotten the best of him, who knows what he could have become?

Nevertheless, Rose said himself during the pre-game presser that for now he doesn't intend to get back into the game, per Chris Owen of WGN TV. He made a vague reference to new interests preoccupying his time.

“For now, I don't wanna get involved in that. I want to curate things nobody's been in. Wanna do different things to separate (myself)”. On Saturday, the Bulls play the Boston Celtics, with the ceremony following the game.

Altogether, Rose played 16 NBA seasons from 2008 to 2024, spending 2008-2016 with the Bulls.

It was during that stretch that he became immortalized in Chicago sporting culture. Afterwards, Rose would play for the NY Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, and Memphis Grizzlies.

However, it was in Chicago where his heart will always be. Outside of basketball, Rose has a multitude of interests, including chess, business, and photography. Before the Bulls retired his jersey, he had set up a pop-up flower shop to celebrate the occasion.

After the ceremony, Rose will become the fifth player in franchise history to have his jersey retired, joining Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Bob Love, and Jerry Sloan.