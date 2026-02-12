The Chicago Bulls entered All-Star Weekend with an unexpected storyline as Mac McClung addressed his decision to skip the NBA Dunk Contest. Fresh off signing a two-way contract last week, the high-flying guard explained why he will not defend his title despite owning the event for three straight years.

McClung captured the Dunk Contest crown in 2023, 2024, and 2025, putting himself on the brink of history. A fourth consecutive victory would have secured a rare four-peat and further cemented his legacy as one of the contest’s most electrifying performers. Instead, the 27-year-old opted to step aside.

After signing with Chicago, McClung remained active for Rising Stars festivities, but uncertainty surrounded his Dunk Contest status. Speculation intensified in January when reports suggested he might withdraw. Clarity arrived in an article published Thursday by HoopsHype’s Cyro Asseo, who shared a revealing statement from the reigning champion.

“I think there was just back and forth of us being like this, and then they were calling me, being like ‘People didn’t want to do it if I was doing it,’ and I thought it’s best if I just sit out this year and let it be, no matter what.”

Article Continues Below

His comments confirmed what many around the league suspected. Several potential participants were reportedly reluctant to enter the competition if the guard committed. Rather than create tension or complicate the field, he voluntarily removed himself from consideration.

The decision carries significance for both Chicago and the league. McClung forfeits an opportunity to become the first player to win four consecutive NBA Dunk Contest titles. His absence also underscores the balance between star dominance and maintaining broad participation in All-Star Weekend events.

League sources indicated his participation had quietly impacted other players’ willingness to enter the annual showcase event.

The Bulls still retained McClung on a two-way deal, and he remains part of the weekend’s festivities. Yet his choice speaks volumes. When competitors hesitate to challenge the reigning champion, it reinforces just how thoroughly McClung has reshaped the modern Dunk Contest stage.