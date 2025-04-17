The Chicago Bulls have now seen the Miami Heat end their season three years in a row. The two teams met up in the NBA play-in tournament once again on Wednesday night, and the Heat came out on top again. The Bulls were favored in the game, but Miami cruised to a 109-90 win. Another disappointing year is in the books for Chicago, and a lot of changes could be coming this offseason. Could one of them involve head coach Billy Donovan?

Billy Donovan has been the head coach of the Bulls since 2020, and the team hasn't seen a lot of success. The Bulls have made the playoffs once since Donovan arrived, and they lost in the first round. A lot of Bulls fans want the team to move on, but it doesn't sound like that will happen.

“I thought he's done an unbelievable job to transform this group and accomplish certain goals of changing the way we played last year,” Bulls VP of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said on Thursday, according to a post from CHGO Bulls.

Arturas Karnisovas has full faith in Donovan.

“He's done an unbelievable job and I have full confidence in Billy,” Karnisovas added, according to a post from K.C. Johnson.

A lot of Bulls fans aren't going to like that answer, but it's hard to argue against what Donovan has done throughout his career. He has been successful at almost every stop, and that includes both the college and NBA level. Donovan came to the NBA after having a tremendous 20-year stint with the Florida Gators. He won six SEC regular season titles, went to the Final Four four times and won two national championships.

Donovan left Florida to be the head coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder. He was there for five seasons, and he led the Thunder to five winning seasons and five playoff appearances. They lost in the conference finals one year and in the first round four years.

Billy Donovan's impressive career has landed him in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, as he will be part of the 2025 class.

The Bulls haven't had a lot of success under Donovan, but fans understand that he hasn't exactly had the necessary support from the front office to do much. At the same time, there is still a good chunk of the fan base that puts a lot of the blame on Donovan as well. It doesn't seem like the Bulls are planning on making a coaching change, however.