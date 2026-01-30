Before the Chicago Bulls took on the Miami Heat on Thursday, Jalen Smith was listed as probable on the injured list. He was dealing with tightness in his calf. Fortunately for Chicago, he was on the floor and in the starting rotation.

As a result, Smith managed to increase a streak of scoring in double figures to ten games. It came in the second quarter at the free throw, in which Smith went up to 11 points.

Jalen Smith has now scored in double figures in 10 straight games 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DG18oz2uBw — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 30, 2026

The streak dates back to January 13 against the Houston Rockets. In that game, Smith scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds in what turned out to be a 119-113 loss. On Wednesday, Smith came away with a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds in a 113-110 heartbreaking loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Smith has played in 40 games and is averaging 9.9 points and 7.0 rebounds. Meanwhile, Chicago has a record of 23-24 and is ranked 10th in the Eastern Conference.

The Bulls and Heat are playing a rescheduled game from Jan. 12, when it was postponed due to poor court conditions.

Smith is playing in his second full season in Chicago. In 2024, he signed a three-year $27 million contract with the Bulls. Before, he played for the Phoenix Suns and the Indiana Pacers. In 2020, he was drafted by the Suns out of the University of Maryland.

Altogether, Smith is currently playing in his seventh NBA season.

So far, Smith has emerged as an effective offensive presence for the Bulls. He has brought a dimension of agility and aggression to the blocks and perimeter.