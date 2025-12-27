The Philadelphia 76ers came into their matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Friday looking to get back in the win column after suffering a loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Quentin Grimes was doing his best to try and get the 76ers a win, invoking franchise legend Julius ‘Dr. J’ Irving with an impressive up-and-under move against the Bulls.

Quentin Grimes’ Dr. J impression came late in the first quarter as he caught a pass in the corner from VJ Edgecombe, drove baseline, and avoided Jalen Smith coming over to block the shot with the up-and-under move. His shot pulled the 76ers to within two, 30-28.

As of publication, the 76ers held a slim lead against the Bulls early in the fourth quarter. Grimes had two points and two assists in a little over 19 minutes per game. He was shooting only 1-of-4 from the field with his one made shot being the up-and-under.

Article Continues Below

Grimes has been one of the 76ers’ most consistent players going to back to last season’s deadline trade with the Dallas Mavericks. In the offseason, Grimes opted to sign the one-year qualifying offer from the 76ers and hit unrestricted free agency at the end of this season.

Coming into Friday’s game against the Bulls, Grimes had appeared in 26 games, including seven starts, at a little over 15.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 43.1 percent shooting from the field, 36 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 86.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The No. 25 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Grimes is now in his fifth season in the NBA.