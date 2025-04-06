The Chicago Bulls increased their lead in the Eastern Conference standings on Sunday with a win on the road against the Charlotte Hornets. The Bulls were in control for pretty much the entire game as the lead swelled to 20 by halftime, and Chicago was in control for the entire second half to earn a 131-117 victory. Coby White led the way for the Bulls as he finished with 37 points, and he ended up with six threes. He ended up breaking a Bulls record that he was already in possession of.

When Coby White made his 210th three of the season on Sunday, he set the new Bulls record for most threes in a season. The previous record was also held by White.

“Coby White has broken his own single-season franchise record for most 3-pointers in a season with 210,” K.C. Johnson said in a post.

White has been on a tear lately as he averaged 27.7 points per game during March, and he ended up winning Eastern Confernce Player of the Month. White is off to a scorching hot start in April as well as he is averaging just under 30 PPG through three contests. The Bulls are 3-0 this month.

The Bulls have orchestrated an impressive turnaround during the past month as they are 12-4 since March 6th. White has been a big part of the recent success as not many players around the league are playing at his level right now. If the Bulls are going to make a run in the postseason, they will need this version of Coby White night in and night out.

The Bulls are in a similar spot right now compared to recent years as they will play in the play-in tournament for the third year in a row. Things feel different this season, however. The Bulls are playing their best basketball at the right time, and Chicago has climbed over the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference standings. If the season ended today, the Bulls would host a play-in game, but they might even climb high enough to a spot that would send them on the road for their first postseason contest. Home-court advantage is always good, but in this case, the Bulls would rather finish in eighth and play on the road first.

Chicago is just a half-game back of the Atlanta Hawks for eighth place. They would be on the road in game one in that scenario, but they would only need one win to secure a playoff spot instead of two. That makes a massive difference.

Up next for Coby White and the Bulls is a road matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. There is a good chance that Cleveland has the top seed in the Eastern Conference locked up by then, and if that's the case, they will likely be resting their starters.