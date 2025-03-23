Josh Giddey churned out one of the most absurd stat lines in recent NBA history in the Chicago Bulls' win Saturday, so much so that he nearly became the first player in more than 30 years to achieve a specific feat.

During a blowout victory against the Los Angeles Lakers, Giddey stuffed the stat sheet. The Australian guard recorded a triple-double of 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 17 assists, the latter of which tied his career high. But what he did on the defensive end may have been even more impressive, as he swiped the ball from the Lakers nearly 10 times. He finished the game with 8 steals, putting him just two takeaways shy of a very rare quadruple-double.

Josh Giddey records a near QUADRUPLE DOUBLE as the Bulls take down the Lakers on the road🤯 🔸15 points

🔸17 assists (T-Career high)

🔸10 rebounds

Josh Giddey records a near QUADRUPLE DOUBLE as the Bulls take down the Lakers on the road🤯 🔸15 points

🔸17 assists (T-Career high)

🔸10 rebounds

🔸8 steals (career high) He would of become the first player to get a quadruple double since David Robinson in 1997 👀

Triple-doubles have become increasingly common over recent years, mostly in part due to the likes of Nikola Jokic, Russell Westbrook, and Luka Doncic, but quadruple-doubles remain elusive. In fact, the last player to do so is “The Admiral,” San Antonio Spurs legend David Robinson.

Robinson was known to be one of the most freakishly athletic players of all time, and his performance on February 17, 1994, proved that. Against the Detroit Pistons, Robinson tallied 34 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and 10 blocks, which put Robinson in elite company.

With his performance against Detroit, Robinson became just the third player in NBA history to achieve a quadruple-double, a feat that has only happened four times total (twice by Houston Rockets great Hakeem Olajuwon).

Unfortunately for Giddey, his place in history will have to wait. Still, he was a vital piece to the Bulls' rout of the Lakers, who hung close with Chicago throughout the first half as Luka Doncic ignited for nearly 30 points and more than half of a dozen 3-pointers.

The second half proved to be all Chicago, which outscored the Lakers by nearly 30 in the final 24 minutes as Giddey racked up his stats and Coby White and Matas Buzelis each scored more than 30 points. After a white-hot start to the game, Doncic scored just 5 points in the second half. LeBron James, who made his return to action after two weeks out due to a groin injury, scored 17 points in a little over 30 minutes played.

Giddey and the Bulls, who have won seven of their last nine, make the trip to Denver for a game Monday vs. the Nuggets.