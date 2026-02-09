The Chicago Bulls are coming into their game against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday looking to snap a four-game win streak. It’s not yet clear though if the Bulls will be short-handed, or if they will have reinforcements. Both Josh Giddey and Tre Jones appeared on the Bulls’ injury report ahead of the team’s game against the Nets.

Both Josh Giddey and Tre Jones were upgraded on the Bulls’ injury report to doubtful as per K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network. Giddey has missed the last six games as he is dealing with a hamstring injury. Jones has missed the last nine games as he is also dealing with a hamstring injury.

Giddey was one of the Bulls’ prized offseason acquisitions in 2024 when they traded Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Before the start of this season, the Bulls signed Giddey to a four-year contract extensions worth around $100 million.

He’s appeared in 34 games, including 31 starts, at a little over 32 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.8 assists with splits of 46.2 percent shooting from the field, 36.6 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 77.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Jones was acquired as part of a multi-team trade at last year’s trade deadline in the deal that sent Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings and De’Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs. This is Jones’ first full season with the Bulls after he played the first four and half seasons of his career with the Spurs.

He’s appeared in 38 games, including 20 starts, at a little over 26 minutes per game He’s been averaging 12.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 55 percent shooting from the field, 32.8 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 84.8 percent shooting.