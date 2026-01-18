The Chicago Bulls have been struggling of late, recently hitting the halfway point of the season at 19-22 for the third time in the last four years. Chicago has played the last couple of weeks without point guard Josh Giddey, who has been out of the lineup due to a hamstring injury, which has severely hurt the Bulls' offense in his absence.

Prior to Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets, however, the Bulls got some positive news when Giddey's status was upgraded from out to doubtful. While it still obviously means he is unlikely to play in that game, the fact that he wasn't outright listed as out is certainly a good sign for his status moving forward.

Meanwhile, Patrick Williams will be questionable for the Bulls with a right ankle sprain.

For the Nets, Michael Porter Jr. will be resting for this game, which won't do anything to quiet down the trade rumors currently swirling around that organization.

Overall, Giddey has been one of the lone beacons of hope this year for a Bulls team that seems destined for the play-in tournament for a fourth straight year. The former Oklahoma City Thunder guard has turned himself into a nightly triple double threat and has also drastically improved his three-point shooting, turning it from a liability into a major strength.

With Giddey back in the lineup seemingly in the coming days, the Bulls will hope to put together a run and try to make up some ground in the Eastern Conference standings. Chicago currently sits at 9th in the conference, 2.5 games behind the Miami Heat for the number eight seed.

In any case, Sunday's game against the Nets is slated to tip off at 7:00 pm ET. After that, the Bulls will next take the floor on Tuesday evening for a home game against the Los Angeles Clippers.