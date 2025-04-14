The 2024-25 season, by all accounts, has been a successful one for Lonzo Ball. Many feared that his career could be over after multiple knee surgeries, but Ball defied the odds and made his triumphant return for the Chicago Bulls, playing in 35 games and even starting in 14 of them. However, Ball hasn't played since February 28, with a wrist injury keeping him out of commission.

The Bulls will be fighting for their playoff lives on Wednesday night when they take on the Miami Heat in the 9/10 play-in tournament matchup. While it doesn't look as though Ball will be returning for that contest, head coach Billy Donovan said that the 27-year-old guard has resumed basketball activities and could return to action should the Bulls advance to the first round of the playoffs to face the Cleveland Cavaliers, as per K.C. Johnson of CHSN.

While Ball hasn't been ruled out yet for the Bulls' impending clash against the Heat, Johnson reported that it's “unlikely” for the guard to suit up. If Chicago defeats Miami, they will be facing the loser of the matchup between the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks and would have to win that game too for Ball to reach this injury return goal of theirs.

Considering how well the Bulls have been playing as of late, no one can rule out the possibility that they emerge from the depths of the play-in tournament to at least get the chance to give the Cavs a scare in the first round of the playoffs. Having Ball around would improve their chances of doing so, but the 27-year-old guard's health is the number one priority. Given how much adversity he's gone through over the past few years, there is no chance that they risk his physical well-being.

Bulls look to carry on strong play into the postseason

In the aftermath of the Zach LaVine trade, the Bulls have rallied. They have gone 15-7 since the calendar flipped to March, and while that wasn't enough to get their record above .500, they will be a scary team to face in a single-game elimination setting due to the possibility of explosive games from Josh Giddey and Coby White.

Lonzo Ball would have given the Bulls another solid floor-spacer and a stout defender, which should help them in an impending matchup against Tyler Herro and company. Nonetheless, Chicago swept the season series against Miami anyway and they will be favored in that contest, with or without Ball.