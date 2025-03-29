The Chicago Bulls will aim to extend their four-game winning streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. ET. However, guard Lonzo Ball may once again miss the game as the team listed him as doubtful due to a right wrist sprain.

Ball has missed the Bulls’ last 13 games, with his most recent appearance coming on Feb. 28 in a 125-115 overtime victory against the Toronto Raptors. In that contest, Ball recorded 14 points, two rebounds, two assists, and a steal while shooting 5-of-13 from the field and 4-of-10 from three-point range across 34 minutes.

Lonzo Ball's injury status vs. Mavericks

The 27-year-old guard, who missed the previous two NBA seasons due to persistent injuries, has appeared in 35 games this year, making 14 starts. He is averaging 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc in 22.2 minutes per contest.

While Ball remains doubtful, his final status will likely be determined closer to tip-off. Bulls insider K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reported earlier in the week that Ball remains optimistic about returning soon, despite lingering discomfort in his wrist.

“An upbeat and optimistic Ball said he needs ‘another week’ and won’t be pain-free rest of season but plans to return,” Johnson shared. “Can’t currently follow through on shot.”

Chicago enters the matchup as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-40 record. The Bulls hold a one-game lead over the Miami Heat (32-41) and remain 1.5 games behind the Orlando Magic (35-39) for the eighth seed. With nine games remaining in the regular season, every contest holds playoff implications.

Anthony Davis listed as probable vs. Bulls

The Mavericks, meanwhile, arrive in Chicago with a 36-38 record, clinging to the 10th seed in the Western Conference. Dallas holds a one-game advantage over the Phoenix Suns (35-39) for the final Play-In Tournament spot. Saturday’s game presents an important opportunity for the Mavericks to create more breathing room in the standings.

Dallas has dealt with a lengthy injury report in recent weeks but recently welcomed forward Anthony Davis back into the lineup. Davis is listed as probable for Saturday’s matchup after returning from a month-long absence due to a left adductor strain. The Mavericks are 2-0 in games he has played since rejoining the rotation.

Davis played a key role in Dallas’ 101-92 win over the Orlando Magic on Thursday, finishing with 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and a steal. On the season, he is averaging 25.2 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.1 blocks, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 52.4% from the field and 30.1% from three across 42 appearances.

With both teams battling for playoff positioning in their respective conferences, Saturday’s matchup could carry significant postseason ramifications. Ball’s availability remains in question, but his potential return in the coming days could give the Bulls a much-needed boost down the stretch.