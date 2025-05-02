Michael Jordan: the man, the mystery, and the mystique. Contrary to Anthony Edwards' assessment that Jordan is his era's only skilled player, the aura surrounding Jordan never wavers.

In other words, the hype matches the reality. Former Bulls teammate Craig Hodges is attempting to add to the legend by claiming on the All The Smoke podcast that Jordan once scored 30 points while playing tipsy.

“We were playing in Miami, and we were rolling at this time,” Hodges said. “The system is really playing for itself. That’s the cool part about the system. You just come to games man; you did it so much, it flows.”

In the interview, Hodges said that after a pregame shootaround, Jordan requested to be dropped off at a local bar. When it came time to pick him up, Hodges noticed something odd that lingered throughout the game.

“We go to shootaround, and we leave shootaround and MJ is like drop me off here, and we drop him off at the bar, and he says he’s going to have some beers,” he said. “He tells us to pick him up on the way back to the game. We pick him up, and he still has his sweats on.

“You know MJ comes to the game suited and booted. Still got his sweats on, pick him up, he gets on the bus; he’s like yeah man I’m feeling good. Bubbling, you could smell the beer on him. He got 30 at half, goes through warmups, he says I’m seeing three rims; I’m going to shoot at the middle one.”

Jordan went on to score 56 points. This was likely Game 3 of the first round of the 1992 NBA Playoffs.

Hodges played for the Bulls from 1989 to 1992. Along the way, he became one of the best three-point shooters in the game. Plus, he had a front-row seat to greatness.

Michael Jordan was always at his best

It is hard to believe that Michael Jordan played a game almost inebriated and is still capable of being like Mike but not entirely.

By now, everyone should know that Michael Jordan can be at his best even when he is not feeling his best. There is certainly no better example than the infamous “flu game” in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz.

With the Bulls' backs against the wall, Jordan boldly decided to step onto the floor while battling a stomach virus, likely food poisoning. He crushed the Jazz with 38 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

Afterward, the Bulls went on to win their fifth championship. Jordan, known for his killer instinct, would play regardless of his feelings. And as always, he would come out on top.