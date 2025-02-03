The Chicago Bulls may finally be inching their way toward a rebuild after trading Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings in a deal that also sent De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs. The team is incurring some cumbersome contracts in the form of Kevin Huerter and Zach Collins, but it is gradually moving itself out of No Man's Land and into Tank Town. All eyes now turn to Nikola Vucevic.

Like LaVine, the 34-year-old center has been a strong presence on the rumor mill for the last couple of years. Chicago executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas has until Thursday's Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline to find a practical deal. Vucevic is not conveying concern or frustration, however, and is instead using humor to process Sunday's big move.

Upon seeing the Bulls' new name plate for Collins, he pondered something on social media. “Wonder if they just removed the 8 and Lavine and added Collins and 12, or did a whole new plate?” Vucevic said on X.

Will Bulls ship out Nikola Vucevic next?

The two-time All-Star is alluding to an obviously impactful development with a lighthearted tone, downplaying the potential curiosity he might have regarding his future with the Bulls. Vucevic spent roughly four seasons with LaVine in Chicago, advancing to the playoffs in 2021-22 before suffering through injury-ravaged and futile campaigns. His standout 2024-25 season could facilitate an exit out of The Windy City.

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 19.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 49 games this season. Where his potential boost in trade value lies most, though, is his tremendous offensive efficiency. He has a career-high 55.1 field goal percentage and is shooting a scorching 40.1 percent from 3-point range, displaying the type of floor-spacing ability that good teams could covet at the trade deadline.

Ergo, the Switzerland native might not get to spend much time with his new teammates. He is set to earn almost $21.5 million next season, in what is the final year of his contract. Following the eye-popping Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis deal, the Los Angeles Lakers are in need of a new big man. Karnisovas and the front office should have some options to consider in the coming days.

Until then, Vucevic and the Bulls (21-29) will do their best to get accustomed to Zach LaVine's departure. They host the Miami Heat (24-23) on Tuesday night.