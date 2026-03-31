The Los Angeles Chargers' 2026 NFL Draft guide is here to get you ready for the upcoming annual selection meeting. Ahead of this crucial week, let’s look at the Bolts’ draft pick, their biggest needs, potential targets, and their recent draft history. The draft is in Pittsburgh, PA, this year, with the Round 1 kicking off on Thursday, April 23. Rounds 2 and 3 happen on Friday, April 24, and the festivities wrap up with Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, April 25.

Chargers’ 2026 NFL Draft Picks

The Bolts only have five draft picks in 2026, with zero picks in the 5th and 7th rounds. Those two missing picks were used to acquire Elijah Molden and Odafe Oweh via trades in the past. With Oweh leaving the Chargers in free agency, LA may get a compensation pick in 2027.

General manager Joe Hortiz has been on record saying that he priotizes on focusing on the draft. It would not be a shock at all if Hortiz were to trade back in the draft to acquire more picks. Owning the 22nd pick in back-to-back drafts, Hortiz may not be able to get the player he wants two straight offseasons.

Round 1: No. 22 overall

Round 2: No. 55 overall

Round 3: No. 86 overall

Round 4: No. 123 overall

Round 6: No. 204 overall

Chargers' 2026 NFL Draft Needs and Targets

Guard: The Chargers desperately need another starting-caliber left guard to protect Justin Herbert. Former Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane has been the one player on almost every mock draft for this team. He is arguably the best guard in this draft, and there is a good chance he falls to No. 22 in the first round.

The Bolts only contain five guards on the roster as of now, but none are really capable of starting at left guard. Cole Strange is likely to be the starting right guard, according to Harbaugh. This leaves Ben Cleveland (Practice squad), Trevor Penning, Trey Pipkins II (swing guard/tackle), and Kayode Awosika, who just signed from the Detroit Lions. Ioane would be a massive addition to the offensive line if he fell to 22.

Guards Emanuel Pregnon, Chase Bisontis, Jalen Farmer, Keylan Rutledge, Billy Schrauth, and Jaedon Roberts are also solid options; however, only Ioane is really a first-round grade. There are a ton of these guards who will go in the second through fourth rounds.

EDGE/OLB: With the resigning of Khalil Mack, but the departure of Oweh, the Bolts are going to need another strong edge rusher. LA drafted Kyle Kennard from South Carolina last offseason, but he did not get many reps with the depth the Bolts had. Well, that depth is no longer there, and Kennard could rise to some serious playing time. It is still expected that the Chargers go with another edge rusher, even with the 22nd pick, if they like who they see.

WR: It's unclear if Keenan Allen will return to the Bolts for the third time. If this is the case, then the Bolts will use one of their five picks (or more) to draft another pass catcher. Ladd McConkey is going to enter his third year in the NFL and has the ability to be a star in this league. So do Quentin Johnston and Tre Harris. However, if the Chargers are going to get the best out of Justin Herbert, they need a seriously reliable catcher who can make big plays.

TE: LA only contains two tight ends on the roster, Oronde Gadsden II and Charlie Kolar, who signed from the Baltimore Ravens. Those two will be the starters, but don't be shocked if Hortiz and Harbaugh want to add another run-blocking tight end in the draft. The Bolts want to make sure that they can run the ball better than anyone in the league.

Recent Draft History (First Round Picks)

2025: Omarion Hampton

2024: Joe Alt

2023: Quentin Johnston

2022: Zion Johnson

2021: Rashawn Slater

2020: Justin Herbert, Kenneth Murray

Hortiz has hit on his first two NFL Drafts as the general manager of the Chargers. His 2024 rookie class was the best in the NFL, with Joe Alt being named an All-Pro right tackle after playing left tackle at Notre Dame. Ladd McConkey had an insane rookie year as well, followed by Tarbeeb Still and Cam Hart becoming elite starting cornerbacks. All four of those players are major parts of the success of the Bolts, and not having Joe Alt for most of 2025 proved to be costly for the Chargers' offense.

Johnston was Tom Telesco's last pick before being fired. Johnston has been improving each season, but has not turned into the star he was projected to be as a first-round pick. He started 2025 playing very well and was a big playmaker for the team. His play would slow down toward the end, as well as McConkey's and Keenan Allen's. The offense failed to show up in the playoffs for two straight seasons.

This upcoming draft is very important to help finally get this team over the playoff hump.