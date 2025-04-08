The Chicago Bulls are still in play to make the 2025 NBA Playoffs proper, having clinched a play-in tournament berth. But regardless of how their 2024-25 campaign concludes, the Bulls will be busy checking their notes in the leadup to the 2025 NBA draft in June.

It is also not too early to speculate which prospect will the Bulls end up selecting in the first round of the draft. One name being linked to Chicago is BYU Cougars star Egor Demin, who has reportedly decided to enter the 2025 NBA draft after just one season in college.

“He remains a polarizing evaluation and fit for NBA teams as an excellent passer with size who struggles to beat opponents one-on-one and is inconsistent shooting from long range,” wrote ESPN's Jeremy Woo about Demin in a first-round mock draft that has the Bulls landing the Russian guard-forward as the 12th overall pick.

“Demin should benefit from the adversity he faced adjusting to Division I, but he will have work to do in the predraft process, where teams will want a better feel for his shooting potential,” added Woo.

Demin, who just turned 19 years old in March, is an intriguing prospect for a team like the Bulls or any other NBA club, to say the least.

He is definitely far from a finished product but his ceiling is high. During the 2024-25 college basketball season, Demin played as a point guard, using his 6-9 height to help him find his teammates. He led the Cougars with 5.5 assists per game and was 32nd nationally with a 34.6 percent assist rate, per KenPom. No other player taller than 6-6 had a better number in that department than Demin, who also averaged 10.6 points and 3.9 rebounds through 33 games with BYU.

One knock about Demin is his efficiency on offense. He shot just 41.2 percent from the field and was an atrocious 27.3 percent shooter from behind the arc with BYU. Demin posted a 48.0 effective field goal percentage in his only season with the Cougars.

The Bulls and other NBA teams will have a closer look at Demin in May, with the NBA draft combined scheduled to be held in Chicago.