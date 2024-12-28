Josh Giddey has an amazing car collection. Giddey is one of the top rising stars in the NBA. Giddey is an All-Rookie Team selection.

However, he's also one of the most controversial figures in the league after he was allegedly involved in an inappropriate relationship with an underaged woman, as per reports. However, the NBA and police investigated and were unable to corroborate any criminal activity.

The Australian star will also be experiencing a change in scenery after the Oklahoma City Thunder traded Giddey to the Chicago Bulls for Alex Caruso.

Given Giddey's popularity in the NBA, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is a look at Josh Giddey's amazing $296K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Giddey has a net worth of around $10 million. Thanks to a lucrative NBA career, the Bulls player can certainly afford to pick up some nice cars.

3. Chevrolet Corvette C8

The cheapest car in Giddey's auto collection is a Chevrolet Corvette C8, which is has a value in the market of around $60,000. While it's the least expensive car in Giddey's garage, everyone knows that the Corvette C8 is not a slouch by any means.

This super car wasn't only built to steal the show, but it was designed for aerodynamic performance so it can outperform its counterparts in the market.

In terms of features, the Corvette C8 highlights a sporty and aggressive exterior. Furthermore, the amenities inside the Corvette C8 awaits the owner, welcoming its driver and passenger with luxurious treatment at best. Equipped with premium leather seats and integrated advanced technology, the Corvette C8 is certainly in a class of its own.

The Corvette C8 derives its power from a 6.2-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 490 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, in terms of acceleration, it only requires three seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph. When it comes to speed, this elite work of art on wheels can peak at 184 mph thanks to an eight-speed automated manual transmission.

2. Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Sold in the market for as much $95,000, the second-most expensive car in Giddey's solid car collection is the Land Rover Range Rover Sport. This is one of the most coveted luxury SUVs in the market today. In fact, this has been a staple ride for Giddey's daily routine as he is at times spotted publicly taking it out for a spin.

The Range Rover Sport is also a staple among Hollywood A-listers, given its sleek exterior finish combined with a spacious and lavish interior that assures comfort, making it a practical vehicle for either city driving or road trips. With a handful of amenities, advanced technology, and a roomy interior, Giddey should have no problems feeling like royalty.

Aside from being designed with comfort in mind, the Range Rover Sport also has the ability to thrive in some of the most unforgiving terrains, as it also possesses some off-roading capabilities. This makes it the perfect luxury SUV whenever the Chicago Bulls star decides to go on long adventurous trips with his family or teammates.

The Range Rover Sport produces 395 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Range Rover Sport can go as fast as 155 mph. In addition to this, the Range Rover Sport can move from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a little more than six seconds.

1. BMW M8 Competition Coupe

The most expensive car in Giddey's garage is a BMW M8 Competition Coupe, which retails in the market for at least $140,975, as per online outlets. Just based on looks alone, this luxurious coupe was designed to be an instant head turner. But more importantly, any owner of the M8 Competition Coupe should be in for a memorable driving experience.

Staying true to the brand, the M8 Competition Coupe was engineered with top precision, from suspension, brake system, performance, and all the way to the comfort level of any driver or passenger. As a result, it's safe to say that the M8 Competition Coupe is the main highlight of Giddey's car collection.

Built with a 4.4-liter V8 powertrain, the M8 Competition Coupe can produce 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. On the other hand, this top-of-the-line coupe relies on an eight-speed M Sport Automatic transmission. In terms of acceleration, the M8 Competition Coupe can easily go from 0 to 60 mph in just three seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Josh Giddey's amazing $296K car collection.