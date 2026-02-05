The Chicago Bulls have been quite active at the NBA trade deadline thus far, a trend that continued on Thursday with the team trading wing Ayo Dosunmu to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a package centered around Rob Dillingham and draft compensation. This move was preceded by trades of Nikola Vucevic to the Boston Celtics and Kevin Huerter to the Detroit Pistons earlier in the week.

One common theme throughout all of these moves is that the Bulls have been bringing back significant draft assets in the second round for future years.

“The Bulls have added 9 second round picks in the last week, 14 total,” reported NBA insider Bobby Marks of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

With this being the case, many are wondering whether the Chicago brass might be stockpiling these picks in an effort to go after another player before the deadline.

One name whom the Bulls have been linked to heavily in recent weeks has been New Orleans Pelicans big man Yves Missi.

“The New Orleans Pelicans have been holding a firm asking price of a first-round pick for the recent All-Rookie big man, but no team has been willing to reach said price,” CluchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel reported recently.

However, Chicago could be hoping that their collection of second round picks will be enough to get the Pelicans to budge from that stance.

The Bulls currently have a gaping hole at the center position after their trade of Vucevic, and although they did move Dosunmu, Dillingham's arrival means that there is still a huge logjam of backcourt players on the roster, one that fans will likely want to see eradicated before Thursday's deadline.

In any case, the NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday at 3:00 pm ET. The Bulls will next hit the floor on Thursday evening on the road vs the Toronto Raptors.