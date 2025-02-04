Will the Chicago Bulls trade Lonzo Ball? The Bulls may be hesitant to trade Ball despite the fact that he is reportedly receiving interest, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

“The Bulls have received trade interest in Lonzo Ball all season but sources tell @TheSteinLine that they have not been eager to trade him and are resistant to buying Ball out if he remains a Bull past Thursday's deadline,” Stein wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Stein also reports that the team may be open to re-signing the guard to a new contract once his current contract comes to an end.

Ball has been mentioned as a trade candidate. It should be noted that the Bulls' hesitancy to move Ball has already been reported. Stein's report helps to confirm it, and also suggests the idea of a new contract coming to fruition at some point down the road.

The 27-year-old is a reliable guard when healthy. He has been forced to miss a significant amount of time due to injuries in recent seasons, however. Still, the Bulls seemingly believe he can make an impact moving forward.

Ball is averaging 7.2 points, 3.5 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per outing across 29 games played so far in 2024-25. He has started eight of the games as well.

There was a time when Ball displayed All-Star potential. He is not currently playing at that level, but Ball also did not appear in a single NBA game during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. Ball is likely still adjusting to playing in the NBA once again following his previous injury concerns.

There are no guarantees that the Bulls will not trade Ball. Anything can happen. Based on recent reports, though, it does seem as if the chances of a deal happening are fairly slim at the moment. It will be a situation worth closely monitoring ahead of the NBA trade deadline, however.