The Chicago Bulls have been playing better in recent weeks, currently sitting at the .500 mark despite a recent 129-118 home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Chicago recently got Josh Giddey back from a hamstring injury, and they are looking to get out of the play-in carousel that has defined them for the last several years.

Recently, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report reported that “Chicago is looking to improve postseason chances this season while adding young, athletic players to complement its core duo of Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis.”

With this being the case, he then proposed a wild four-team trade idea that would help Chicago out in this department.

In Pincus' mock trade, the Bulls would receive Bennedict Mathurin from the Indiana Pacers, as well as Yves Missey and Kevon Looney from the New Orleans Pelicans. The Indiana Pacers would bring in Daniel Gafford from the Dallas Mavericks and Jevon Carter from Chicago. The Pelicans would acquire Jarace Walker from the Pacers and Dante Exum from the Mavericks, along with various valuable trade exceptions and draft compensation. Meanwhile, the Mavericks would bring in Dalen Terry, draft compensation, and trade exceptions.

At least from the Bulls' perspective, it's easy to see why this complicated trade might be enticing. Mathurin is an intriguing young player who recently played a big role in the Pacers' shocking run to the 2025 NBA Finals and is blossoming this year in an increased role. At 23 years old, he slots in nicely to the Bulls' timeline while bringing them a versatile player who can defend and knock down threes.

Currently, the Bulls sit at 23-23 and are the ninth seed in the East, but the youth on their roster, as well as the emergence of players like Giddey and Buzelis, have their fans feeling a bit more optimistic than they likely did in years past, when the team was filled with aging veterans.

Adding Mathurin to the fray would only serve to increase that sense of future opportunity.