SAN ANTONIO — Max Christie played well to begin his Dallas Mavericks career. Although Mavs fans were still frustrated after losing Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, Christie's play provided an element of hope for the future. With Anthony Davis being limited to just over three quarters of play with the Mavs due to an injury, Christie emerged as the bright spot of the Mavs' trade with the Los Angeles Lakers in February. However, Christie's performance has seen a decline in recent weeks.

“I think he's getting great looks. As a scorer, as a shooter they go in or they don't and right now they are just not going in for him,” head coach Jason Kidd said of Christie's recent struggles following the Mavericks' 126-116 defeat against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. “He's getting, again, great looks. We need him to continue to keep taking those looks. And then on the defensive end… He's competing at a high level. It's just those looks that he was getting earlier were going in. Right now, they're just not.”

What are Christie's thoughts on his recent performance? The Mavericks guard took some time to speak with ClutchPoints after the Mavericks-Spurs game on Wednesday. He discussed dealing with adversity, advice he has received from Anthony Davis, his thoughts on the city of Dallas and more.

Without further ado, here is ClutchPoints' exclusive interview with Max Christie.

*This interview has been lightly edited for clarity

Max Christie gets 100% real on dealing with adversity

Joey Mistretta: Starting out… The transition of going to a new team… Now it's been a month-plus, just how has that transition been for you?

Max Christie: I mean, it's been relatively smooth for the most part. I think I'm gelling with the guys a lot… I think everything has been pretty smooth for the most part. Starting to get settled down in Dallas for the most part, too, so everything's been pretty smooth. I really can't complain so far.

Mistretta: When you first joined the team you were on fire, obviously, and lately… Coach was saying you're getting good looks and they're just not going in right now. Is that what it is you think?

Christie: It's just some adversity for sure… Mentally there's a lot going on for sure with the move and to be expected to be honest. I'm just trying to put one foot in front of the other and just honestly try to help this team win. I'm not trying to put myself and my struggles over anybody else. This team is more important than me, obviously. So yeah, I mean I'm getting good looks, they're just not falling so I just gotta keep trying to put them in.

Mavericks' Anthony Davis gives Max Christie support

Mistretta: You obviously had a close relationship with AD heading to this team. Has he given you any advice amid that adversity?

Christie: I mean, yeah, he's always been super supportive. He's super supportive of the guys as well. He's always here and he's always showing up… Making sure he's encouraging us so that, you know, that speaks volumes to he is… and how much he means to this team.

Mistretta: How about coach Kidd? Amid this adversity, he's a guy who is a Hall of Famer, obviously, just what has his message been to you?

Christie: Just staying aggressive. And like you said, I'm getting good looks, so just keep letting them go. I put in the work, I put in the time, and so, for me, just having confidence in that and continuing to let them fly.

Christie believes in the Mavs

Mistretta: You mentioned the team, of course, Klay Thompson was telling us, like, he still thinks you guys can make a run in the play-in tournament… What are your thoughts on that?

Christie: Absolutely, we're not here to try to tank and lose games. We're still in the playoff picture, so we got guys here, when we get healthy we're gonna be a good team regardless of, you know, the standings and whatnot. We have a chance to make a run… We have a chance to play to our potential. So for sure we're trying to win as many games as possible and we're not trying to just give up on the season.

Mistretta: Did anybody else (on the Mavericks) reach out to you specifically when you first joined this team?

Christie: I mean, no, not really. I think everybody was still focused on their own season, obviously. I wouldn't have expected anybody to kind of go out of their way just to kind of welcome me in. I'm a professional and as a business I gotta take care of myself. But obviously the guys have been, you know, all around they've been super supportive as well. So everybody has been reaching out. Everybody's been taking care of me.

Christie's thoughts on the city of Dallas

Mistretta: Last question, just kind of a fun one, thoughts on the city of Dallas outside of basketball?

Christie: I like it so far. It's, you know, relatively slow compared to LA… I'm a slow guy, so I kind of like it that way. The cost of living is much lower and, you know, overall I'm liking it so far. So I'm enjoying it.