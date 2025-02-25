It’s been just under one month since the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers pulled off the blockbuster trade involving a Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis swap. Tuesday marks the first meeting between the Lakers and Mavericks since the trade took place. While Anthony Davis will not play against the Lakers due to injury, a clip of him going through a workout on the Crypto.com Arena floor during shootaround had Lakers fans in their feelings.

While Lakers fans have certainly welcomed and warmed up to Luka Doncic in the purple and gold, there’s no question that judging from some of their comments on Anthony Davis’ workout video that they miss the All-Star big man.

Davis was initially acquired by the Lakers ahead of the 2019-20 season via an offseason trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. Davis quickly developed strong chemistry with LeBron James, and the duo led the Lakers to the their first NBA championship in the post-Kobe Bryant era.

The following seasons though, the Lakers were never able to replicate the success from that playoff run, advancing past the first round of the playoffs only once in the four seasons that followed.

During the Lakers’ 2020 title run, Davis was often paired with another center in the starting lineup, a request Davis made clear to the team’s front office ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

When the trade was initially agreed upon, Davis had left the Lakers’ road trip and returned to Los Angeles to undergo further evaluation for an injury he sustained against the Philadelphia 76ers. He made his Mavericks debut on Feb.8 against the Houston Rockets, finishing with 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three-blocked shots.

Davis left that game early though and was later diagnosed with an adductor injury that has sidelined him since. But recent reports from Dallas say that Davis is making good progress in his injury recovery. He’s set to be reevaluated in two weeks.