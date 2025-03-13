The Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic trade has crossed multiple barriers, having been referenced unprompted by fellow NBA players, on late-night talk shows, and now, even by one of the biggest sports stars in Dallas: Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

While talking with streamer N3on, Lamb gave his thoughts on the Doncic trade, which saw the Slovenian superstar shipped to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I’m not going to lie, they killed the city with that one, bro,” Lamb said. “I wasn’t even expecting that. I don’t know, I think that happened at like, I don’t even know what time it happened, but I remember where I was when I saw it, and I thought it was fake.”

Lamb, who was drafted by the Cowboys in 2020 and signed an extension with Dallas in August, was not alone in thinking the trade was fake; Shams Charania, the reporter who broke the news of the trade, had to reassure his followers that his X (formerly Twitter) account was not hacked and that the deal was indeed legitimate.

The reason there was so much skepticism about the deal being real was because Doncic, undoubtedly one of the best and most popular players in the NBA, had just led the Mavericks to their first NBA Finals appearance in 13 years. Doncic has been a perennial MVP candidate the last few seasons as well, making it hard to see why any team would be willing to part ways with a player of that caliber.

Since the trade became official, Mavericks sources have indicated Nico Harrison, the team's general manager, disliked Doncic's work ethic, conditioning, and growing power among staff members. Doncic has said little publicly about the deal or his relationship with Harrison, although he admitted he was blindsided and had planned to stay with the Mavericks, the team that drafted him in 2018, for years to come.

Doncic, in his seventh NBA season, is a five-time All-Star and All-NBA first-team selection. Additionally, he won the 2019 NBA Rookie of the Year and led the league in scoring last season.

In exchange for Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris, the Mavericks acquired Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick, a haul that has been much criticized. Davis was injured in his first game with the Mavericks, and numerous other injuries have plagued Dallas since, leaving the team with as few as seven healthy players.

The Lakers and the Mavericks, currently fourth and 10th in the Western Conference, respectively, will meet in Dallas for the first time since the trade on April 9.