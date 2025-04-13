DALLAS — Brandon Williams suffered an injury during the Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies game on Sunday. At the half, the team announced that Williams will not return to the game due to a left oblique strain.

Williams' injury comes just a few days after the Mavericks announced that they had signed the guard to a multi-year contract. He had previously been playing on a two-way deal before landing the new contract. Dallas was hopeful that he would play a significant role in the postseason — and he still potentially can depending on the severity of the injury.

With the Mavs' NBA Play-In Tournament game scheduled for Wednesday, though, Williams' injury will be something to closely monitor.

Mavericks set to battle Kings in Sacramento in play-in game

The Grizzlies defeated the Mavericks by a final score of 132-97 on Sunday afternoon. Dallas is now set to play their play-in game on the road against the Sacramento Kings in a No. 9 vs. No. 10 contest.

Sunday's game was always going to be difficult to win. Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson were among the Mavs ruled out. Dallas wants to be as healthy as possible for Wednesday's clash. Williams' injury adds an uncertain element to the team's potential gameplan.

The fact of the matter is that even a Mavs' win would not have mattered on Sunday. Dallas needed a Kings' loss in order to claim the No. 9 seed, but Sacramento earned a 109-98 victory against the Suns.

Anthony Davis will try to lead the Mavericks to a play-in win on Wednesday in Sacramento. Winning on the road in the postseason is never a simple task, but Dallas features enough talent to get the job done. Wednesday's affair should be competitive.

Meanwhile, we will continue to monitor and provide updates on Brandon Williams' injury status as they are made available.