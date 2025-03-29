The Dallas Mavericks are fighting for a postseason spot. The Mavs are not giving up on the 2024-25 campaign. Anthony Davis even made the decision to return from injury despite Dallas' uncertain postseason chances. However, some fans have voiced frustration about the decision since AD's return will certainly not help the Mavs' NBA Draft Lottery odds.

Before taking a look at why Mavericks fans shouldn't be upset about the decision — and to be fair there are many fans who are excited about Davis' return — let's see what the star forward had to say about the situation. During a recent interview with Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Davis revealed the reason behind his decision to return.

“We were playing with six, seven, eight guys who were coming in after playing a game 40, 42 minutes drained, tired, having to play back-to-backs, having to come in and still [weight] lift and get their shots [up],” Anthony Davis said in the interview. “That was a motivator for me. I knew I was going [to come back] just because of the amount of games we had left. And not even that, just the position we were in, too.

“We are half a game behind Phoenix. But we got a chance. [Eight] games left. We are trying to try to make a push to get into these playoffs and just take it from there.”

Anthony Davis believes in Mavericks

In today's game, “tanking” has become a subject of discussion. Some fans have expressed their opinions on the matter, as they have suggested that AD should have waited to return until next year in hopes of getting a higher selection in the NBA Draft.

Davis' decision to return should excite fans, though. He didn't have to play again this year, but he wanted to. Davis' motivation to help the Mavericks make a postseason run speaks volumes about his character.

The Mavericks are beginning to get healthy. They will unfortunately be without Kyrie Irving for the rest of the season due to an ACL injury, but Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II could return soon.

Of course, Anthony Davis avoiding injury trouble and staying on the floor will be of the utmost importance. If AD can stay healthy, the Mavericks will be an interesting team to follow in a potential NBA Play-In Tournament appearance.