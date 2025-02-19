The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly planning to sign center Moses Brown to a 10-day contract, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

“The Dallas Mavericks plan to sign 7-foot-2 center Moses Brown to a 10-day contract, agent Ryan Davis of LIFT Sports Management told ESPN. Mavs bring in a big man with Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II expected to be out extended time,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

As Charania mentioned, Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford and Anthony Davis are all currently out with injuries. Additionally, Dwight Powell is also injured. Dallas has four centers who are out, which previously left Kylor Kelley as the only true available center for the Mavs. Now, Dallas has another option in Moses Brown.

Brown, 25, stand 7'2″ and has played at the NBA level since the 2019-20 season. The UCLA product was not selected in the 2019 NBA Draft but later landed a two-way contract with the Portland Trail Blazers.

It is worth noting that this will not be his first stint in Dallas. Brown appeared in 26 games with the Mavericks during the 2021-22 campaign. He received only 6.5 minutes of action per contest, however.

Brown most recently played with the Indiana Pacers this season. He appeared in nine total NBA games with the Pacers, averaging 3.2 points and 5.1 minutes per outing.

Will Brown save the Mavericks' season? No, but right now Dallas needs all of the possible help it can get, especially at the center position. The Mavs have potential to make noise in the standings but they need to get healthy soon.

Of course, having a leader such as Kyrie Irving will help matters. If there is one thing we know for sure, it is that this Mavs team will not give up. They are going to play hard regardless of the circumstances. If Dallas can simply stay in contention over the next few weeks, perhaps a legitimate postseason run will not be out of the question once players begin returning from injuries.