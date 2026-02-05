The Dallas Mavericks are set to play the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night following their Anthony Davis trade with the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Daniel Gafford has been mentioned in trade rumors as well, however, he is dealing with an injury. So, is Gafford playing tonight amid the injury and trade rumors?

Gafford could be traded, but nothing is certain. His right ankle sprain may present an obstacle in potential trade talks. With the trade deadline set for 3 PM EST on Thursday, Gafford will know which team he's on before Thursday night's Mavs-Spurs clash — which is scheduled for 8:30 PM EST.

If Gafford ends up not getting traded, his injury status may not be revealed until a couple of hours before tip-off. Here's everything we know about his injury status at the moment.

Daniel Gafford's injury status vs. Spurs

Gafford is currently listed as questionable to play tonight against the Spurs as he continues to deal with a right ankle sprain.

The Mavericks are near the bottom of the Western Conference with a 19-31 record. Defeating the 34-16 Spurs — who are second in the West — will be a challenge for the 12th place Mavs.

As for the question of if Daniel Gafford is playing tonight, the answer is currently uncertain.

Mavericks' injury report

The Mavs have 12 players on the injury report. Davis, Dante Exum, D'Angelo Russell and Jaden Hardy are all still on the injury report despite being included in Wednesday's trade since the deal is not yet official.

Moussa Cisse (G League two-way): Probable

Miles Kelly (G League two-way): Probable

Ryan Nembhard (G League two-way): Probable

Daniel Gafford (right ankle sprain): Questionable

Brandon Williams (right lower leg contusion): Questionable

Anthony Davis (not with team): Out

Dante Exum (not with team): Out

D'Angelo Russell (not with team): Out

Jaden Hardy (not with team): Out

Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery): Out

Dereck Lively II (right foot surgery): Out

PJ Washington (concussion protocol): Out

The Spurs defeated the Thunder 116-106 on Wednesday. Since Thursday is the second of a back-to-back for San Antonio, the Spurs' injury report has not been released as of this story's writing.