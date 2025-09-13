Dirk Nowitzki is an NBA Hall of Famer who is often regarded as the greatest Dallas Mavericks player of all-time. Dirk, who is of course now retired, is set to enter a new role during the upcoming NBA offseason. Nowitzki will be joining NBA on Prime's coverage of the league this season, making him an analyst and ultimately a member of the media — something Nowitzki admits he did not expect.

“I never thought I was gonna be part of you (media) guys … no offense,” Nowitzki said recently, via Marc Stein.

Nowitzki, 47, is entering a new chapter. Fans are excited to listen to Dirk discuss the game he once excelled in Dallas. The legendary forward spent his entire career with the Mavs, earning an MVP for the 2006-07 season and leading the team to its only franchise championship in 2011.

A Dirk Nowitzki statue currently sits outside of the American Airlines Center. It is not uncommon to see fans walking around wearing Nowitzki 41 jerseys in Dallas. No one would have blamed Dirk if he stayed in retirement, but he clearly is motivated to get back into the basketball world in some capacity.

The Mavericks will be an exciting team to follow throughout the 2025-26 NBA season. Mavs fans will be especially excited to see what Dirk has to say about the team throughout the upcoming campaign. Nowitzki will also discuss the league as a whole, offering opinions and insights on various topics.

Although he may not have expected it, Dirk Nowitzki is indeed a member of sports media now.