Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison has been put on blast since he traded Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis. On Tuesday, Harrison held a private roundtable that made Chandler Parsons, and other media members enraged.

On the Run It Back FDTV Show, he blasted the general manager for his antics.

“It was just completely cowardly what he did yesterday,” Parsons said. “The fact that he doesn’t allow microphones or cameras is the most shocking thing I’ve ever seen in media or sports.

“By the way the timing of it is weird, the day before you play in the play-in game, when you're about to have exit interviews anyway. You can sit down and then feel the need to explain yourself.”

The majority of the issues involving the trade have been the lack of accountability. The trade was extremely lopsided and was truly a bombshell.

Doncic didn't know. Davis didn't know. And the other players involved in the trade had no idea. Not to mention that Doncic gave everything to the city, especially after leading them to the 2024 NBA Finals.

While they lost to the Boston Celtics in five games, it was the start of a new chapter for the Mavericks. Now, that chapter is closed.

Chandler Parsons blasts Mavericks' Nico Harrison

It hasn't been the trade necessarily that has people at their wit's end. The majority of it has to do with the lack of accountability. There is standing firm in what someone believes in. However, there's another to be in complete denial.

Many feel that is the case with Harrison. Still, Parsons wasn't the least bit pleased with that roundtable. His frustration with the trade all circles back to how Doncic treated the city.

“This is just no class, this is bad business, you don’t handle it like this,” Parsons said. “Especially Luka Doncic, who has done everything for this city. He’s been there longer than you’ve been. It’s just no respect and I think optics-wise, this whole sit down yesterday, this little Kumbaya meeting was weird.

“He doesn’t have a publicist that’s like, hey this is going to look horrible, this is going to look so soft to do this with no cameras. It’s just bad, it’s also just another distraction right before the biggest game of the year, us trying to fight for our playoff chances, and you’re sitting there talking about a trade from a couple of months ago.”

Overall, the former Mavericks forward feels that Harrison did this to escape any criticism. This is part of the job that front office managers have. If they make a trade, they need to take responsibility, whether it worked great or not.

At the end of the day, that roundtable is a microcosm of Harrison's lack of accountability and willingness to take the brutality from the media, as well as Mavericks fans.