On Tuesday, the Dallas Mavericks' 2024-25 season for all intents and purposes came to an end when it was reported by ESPN's Shams Charania that point guard Kyrie Irving had torn his ACL, sidelining him for the rest of the year. The injury occurred during the Mavericks' home loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday evening and continued a trend of devastating injuries the team has suffered lately.

All of this misfortune seemed to begin when the team shockingly traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in early February in exchange for a package centered around Anthony Davis, who is also currently injured.

After the Doncic injury news was announced, Mavericks fans on X, formerly Twitter, directed their anger toward general manager Nico Harrison.

“Good thing the Mavericks traded away their 25 year old superstar PG to hang their bets on two injury-prone 30-something year olds. Clearly positioned well for the future,” wrote one user.

“Imagine if Mavs had someone like Luka. They would still be ok,” another fan sarcastically quipped.

NBA insider Tim Cato noted that Irving had been leading the league in minutes for around six weeks, averaging nearly per game, which could have possibly contributed to the injury.

Rachel Nichols expanded on this idea in her own post on X.

“There’s always bad luck in any injury but there are also conditions you *can* control that make catastrophic injury more/less likely. A team that traded Luka because his habits supposedly made him more injury prone should know this, no?” wrote Nichols.

A disastrous outcome for the Mavericks

It was hard to imagine that the Mavericks' season could get significantly worse than it already was when the team traded Luka Doncic a month ago.

However, with Davis and Irving (and several other players) now sidelined, that's exactly what happened, and at this point, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Dallas slide out of the playoff picture altogether.

Of course, not all of this is a direct result of Harrison's baffling Doncic decision, but that event did appear to be the beginning of the end for the Mavericks' season.