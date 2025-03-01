The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. PJ Washington is on the injury report and is listed as questionable. Washington is dealing with a right ankle sprain after going scoreless with 10 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks against the Los Angeles Lakers. Here's everything we know about PJ Washington's injury and his playing status vs. the Bucks.

PJ Washington injury status vs. Bucks

Given that PJ Washington's status on the injury report is questionable, it's difficult to predict if he'll miss a second game in a row. Washington sat out of Thursday's 103-96 win against the Charlotte Hornets. It's difficult to say whether he'll miss Saturday's matchup. Washington's scoreless performance in Tuesday's 107-99 loss against the Lakers marked only the second time PJ failed to register a point in a single game this season. Perhaps the extra rest will make Washington available for Saturday's matchup against the Bucks.

Washington has been a fixture on the injury report these days, playing in only four of the Mavericks' 11 games in February. However, they could use his production with the Mavericks fighting to stay in the Western Conference playoff picture. The Golden State Warriors leapfrogged the Mavericks for seventh place, and Dallas trails by half a game in the standings.

Washington has done it on both ends of the floor, averaging 14.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.0 steal, and 1.0 block per game this season. Saturday's matchup will be the first time the Mavs and Bucks have faced off this season. The Bucks are coming off a 121-112 win against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. They're 7-3 in their last 10 outings and tied for fourth place in the Eastern Conference with the Indiana Pacers.

So, the answer to the question of whether PJ Washington is playing tonight against the Bucks is probably.