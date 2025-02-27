The Dallas Mavericks will return home on Thursday following a two-game road trip. Dallas is set to host the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night, but PJ Washington is listed on the NBA injury report.

PJ Washington's injury status vs. Hornets

Washington has been dealing with an ankle injury. The Mavs forward returned following the All-Star break and has consistently played since, however. Still, he has been listed on the injury report in recent action.

According to the Hornets-Mavericks injury report, Washington is currently listed as questionable due to a right ankle sprain. Washington's final injury status will prove to be crucial, as the Mavs need him on the floor without question. The team dropped both of their games on the aforementioned road trip, so earning a victory on Thursday will be important to say the least.

Mavericks' full injury report vs. Hornets

In total, the Mavs have six players listed on Thursday's injury report. Anthony Davis (left adductor strain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), Daniel Gafford (right knee sprain) and Caleb Martin (right hip strain) are all out for the Hornets-Mavericks game. Dwight Powell, meanwhile, is listed as questionable.

Powell returned on Tuesday in the Mavs' 107-99 defeat against the Los Angeles Lakers. Dallas has endured center injury concerns, so Powell's return was pivotal. The Mavericks are hoping to have him available once again on Thursday.

Hornets' full injury report vs. Mavericks

The Hornets have a total of eight players listed on the injury report.

Tre Mann (disc herniation), Brandon Miller (right wrist ligament repair), Josh Okogie (left hamstring strain), Tidjane Salaun (right ankle sprain) and Grant Williams (right ACL repair) are all out.

Seth Curry (low back tightness) is probable while DaQuan Jeffries (left knee effusion) and Wendell Moore Jr. (concussion protocol) are both listed as questionable for Thursday's affair.