Plenty of people have added their thoughts about the Dallas Mavericks trading Luka Doncic, and Jalen Rose is one of the newest people. After hearing the report that the Mavericks didn't want to give Doncic the supermax, Rose made a simple plea to the organization.

“It seems like [the Mavs] didn't wanna pay Luka, so for me if you don't wanna pay Luka, then just sell the team,” Rose said on Sunday. “That's how I feel about it.”

Rose is all for a team trying to save money, but someone like Doncic is a rarity. After the team drafted him third overall in the 2018 NBA Draft, he's been the best player from that draft. Numerous individual accolades were backed up with team success this past season.

Doncic helped the Mavericks reach the 2024 NBA Finals. Although they lost to the eventual champion Boston Celtics, the future looked bright. A dynamic duo of him and Kyrie Irving were poised to make some noise. However, that noise was short-lived, as the Mavericks traded Doncic in a bombshell trade. Either way, there's plenty of criticism to go around the organization.

Jalen Rose wants the Mavericks sell the team after Luka Doncic trade

Trading away the franchise cornerstone unprompted isn't a great look by any means. Even though general manager Nico Harrison wanted to win a championship right now, Doncic is only 25 years old. There is plenty more room for him to grow. Not to mention, he's only scratching the surface of his potential.

While his health is a concern, it's not worth trading him midseason for. Also originally, many thought that the trade was because of his health. However, not offering him the supermax is a new addition. Once Rose got wind of that detail, that's when he sounded off.

The five-year, $345 million contract is a major financial commitment. However, the salary cap continues to go up and the NBA's Bird Rights make it easier for the Mavericks. They would've been able to offer him the most money out of any team. Furthermore, his All-NBA team accomplishments only incentivize his contract.

With his injury history this season, he's not eligible for an All-NBA team or being in MVP contention. His statistics and impact would illustrate that he's in contention for the MVP. At the very least, he would be in the All-NBA conversation. At the end of the day, the Doncic trade could easily be one of the biggest flops the league has seen.

Rose wants the franchise to save themselves before the true damage begins.