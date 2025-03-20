Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd addressed speculation surrounding Anthony Davis' potential return ahead of the team’s 135-131 collapse against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. Kidd revealed that Davis is making progress but remains a ways off from rejoining the team on the court.

“He's trending in the right place. He had a positive experience in the practice. He'll continue to do things this week. Hopefully, the outcome continues to be positive. A lot of good things, but he's still some time away for him being in a game,” Kidd told Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News.

Davis, who has been sidelined with a left adductor strain since his Mavericks debut on February 8, remains determined to return this season. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported Wednesday that despite people within the Mavericks organization attempting to talk him out of playing, Davis remains resolute about making a comeback, possibly as soon as next week.

Mavericks navigate injuries as Anthony Davis works toward return

Davis had been assigned to the Texas Legends of the G League on Monday for additional training and rehabilitation. Jaden Hardy, who was also assigned, made his return in Wednesday’s loss to the Pacers, finishing with 24 points on 8-for-13 shooting in 24 minutes. Davis, however, continues to work his way back with no definitive timeline for his return.

Injuries have plagued the Mavericks all season, adding to their struggles. Alongside Davis, Kyrie Irving (torn ACL), Olivier Maxence-Prosper (right wrist injury), and Dante Exum (fractured left hand) are all out for the season. Meanwhile, Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture) and Daniel Gafford (right knee sprain) remain sidelined without a clear timetable for return.

Davis suffered his injury during his Mavericks debut in a 122-117 win over the Houston Rockets on February 8 after being acquired in a blockbuster trade from the Los Angeles Lakers for Luka Doncic. Before exiting, he delivered a standout performance, recording 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, and three steals.

Since that victory, the Mavericks have struggled, posting a 6-12 record and falling to 33-37. They now sit at the 11th seed in the Western Conference, tied with the Phoenix Suns (33-37) for the final play-in spot. Their recent struggles have been magnified by a four-game losing streak, including Wednesday’s late-game collapse to the Pacers, where they let a 128-121 lead slip away in the final minute.

The Mavericks will attempt to snap their skid when they face the Detroit Pistons (39-31) on Friday. With their play-in hopes in jeopardy, the potential return of Davis could provide a much-needed boost for Dallas as the season winds down.